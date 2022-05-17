Yuva Brigade, NIE-IT volunteers restore fallen Kalyani pillar

May 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The collapsed concrete pillar in the middle of the Kalyani on the way up to the Chamundi Hill near the burial grounds has been restored last Sunday by the side of the pond so that the source of water inside the Kalyani can remain intact and the Kalyani can once again fill up with water.

Over 25 volunteers of Yuva Brigade, who had earlier restored the Kalyani covered with wild weed growth and silt, again joined hands to restore the collapsed pillar. They were joined by over 30 volunteers from NIE Institute of Technology (NIE-IT), Hootagalli.

After the Kalyani was rejuvenated, the pillar in the middle of the Kalyani collapsed due to increased pressure of water. When the volunteers broke a part of concrete slab, water gushed out like a spring. Due to the pillar collapse, the Lord Shiva idol on top of the pillar too fell on the ground.

The pillar was restored in the shramdaan and the heavy stones were lifted one after another. The volunteers erected the pillar by the side of the Kalyani near the steps and cemented the blocks for it to stay strong. The original design of the pillar was maintained while constructing the new one.

Yuva Brigade Mysuru Convener S. Chandrashekar told Star of Mysore that the remains of the old pillar was fully removed and the Kalyani was desilted. “We had to continuously drain out water from the centre of the Kalyani using motors to clear the silt and soon after, it would again get filled. We have left the concrete to set and the Shiva idol will be restored at the top of the pillar like the original next week,” he said.

10 feet water collected in the Kalyani today following rains.

The historic Kalyani at the Chamundi foothill is one among the three rare Kalyanis within the city limits and the other two similar Kalyanis are located at the premises of Suttur Mutt and at Madhuvana, the final resting place of Mysore Wadiyars.

The pillar was shifted to the steps instead of its original place as, if the pillar is again fixed in the middle of the Kalyani, it would soon die of silt accumulation like in the past. Also, weeds would grow there. If the Kalyani is full of water, it can be used by people who come to the burial grounds to perform the last rites of their loved ones, Chandrashekar added.

For last Sunday’s task, Yuva Brigade volunteer D.R. Girish supplied food and snacks for all volunteers. Two other volunteers chipped in to buy cement and M-sand.