Former MLA conducts COVID Awareness Campaign
June 11, 2021

Former MLA of KR Constituency M.K. Somashekar recently visited houses in Kurubarahalli, JC Nagar and Siddarthanagar and conducted COVID Awareness Campaign.

Somashekar urged all eligible family members to get vaccinated without fail and take all necessary precautionary measures to prevent infection. He also advised them to wear masks at home as well and use sanitisers to prevent the spread of germs. Later, he visited Siddarthanagar Primary Health Centre and took stock of the situation about the ongoing vaccination programme from the doctors and other staff members.

Block Congress President G. Somashekar, Congress leaders Somu, Pradeepkumar and others accompanied the ex-MLA.

