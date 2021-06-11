Sri Kshetra Dharmastala has donated 5.5 tonnes of medical oxygen and one ventilator to District Minister S.T. Somashekar yesterday. While the medical oxygen will be given to the District Hospital, the ventilator would be given to Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital’s maternity wing. Also, distribution of grocery kits to the poor and the needy was launched on the occasion. MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, ADC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy and others were present.
