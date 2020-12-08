Former Speaker Ramesh Kumar announces political retirement

December 8, 2020

Kolar: Former Speaker and Srinivasapur Congress MLA K.R. Ramesh Kumar has announced his political retirement and said he will not contest 2023 Assembly elections.

Addressing a meeting of Congress workers in connection with upcoming Gram Panchayat (GP) elections, he said: “politics is totally polluted in the State with no values. I have lived truthfully in politics all these years. I have not done politics with others money. Some Legislators sold themselves and went to BJP. They cheated party from which they had got elected. Political immorality is happening just for the sake of power.”

Trading charges against BJP, Ramesh Kumar said development has come to a grinding halt after the BJP Government came to power in the State. While senior citizens were not getting old age pension, quantity of rice has been cut in ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme, no new single house has been built in the last one year, bills of contractors who built houses have not been cleared and not an inch of work of the much-awaited Yettinahole Drinking Water Project has progressed so far.

The former Minister said that the Congress party was in difficult situation in country and none should betray party at this juncture. Party and leaders would be finished if party workers have differences of opinion. Workers should not join hands with their rival parties just for the sake of money and power, and work against Congress in the coming GP polls. As far as possible they should bury small differences and work for the party victory, he added.

He said, he had never participated in GP poll preparations in his lifetime. But now he was forced to actively participate in the changed political scenario. Congress must win election and come to power to give back to society. For this reason, he was actively working for the upcoming GP polls. “I will talk straight because I have not taken money from anyone. This behaviour of mine has angered my political opponents. Let them oppose me. I am not bothered. I will bow my head only before my voters.”

The former Speaker said that the elected representatives of the district were not showing interest to put pressure on the Chief Minister and the officials to fill up all tanks from the KC Valley. The inflow of water into these tanks was not as much as they had expected, he added.