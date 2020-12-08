Madikeri Kodava Samaja President inspects Kodava Heritage Centre

December 8, 2020

Madikeri: With the works on Kodava Heritage Centre near Vidyanagar on the outskirts of Madikeri having resumed recently, Madikeri Kodava Samaja President Konganda S. Devaiah and Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa – General K.S. Thimayya Forum Convenor Col. Kandrathanda C. Subbaiah visited the site on Monday and inspected the ongoing works.

The two received inputs on the design of structures coming up at the site, the architectural outlook of Ainmane and the nature of works in progress.

The contractor said that the works have been taken up at a cost of Rs.1.56 crore and the collapsed walls of structures are being rebuilt.

Pointing out that red stone pillars, which do not have the capacity to bear the roof load are being replaced with concrete pillars following directions from the PWD, the contractor said the roof for Ainmane is being designed with the concept of Mundmane. Also the repair works of steps leading to the overhead tank is underway and a View Point is being built atop the water tank. The View Point will have iron canopy instead of jungle wood roof-cover as it was found that the iron cover was better considering the geographical location of the site.

Continuing, the contractor said that the Heritage Centre will have two Ainmanes, with the first one being built now and the other later. The PWD has give nine months time to complete the works, the contractor said and added that he was hopeful of completing the works by March 2021 itself.

After receiving inputs from the contractor K.S. Devaiah and Col. Subbaiah went through the blueprint of the project and took note of the roof design, amphitheatre, View Point, Mundmane, water pond and other features. Devaiah asked the contractor to build the structure strictly in accordance with the characteristics of Ainmane and to maintain quality in works.

Col. Subbaiah asked the contractor to get a blueprint of the complete project from private agencies. Asking the contractor not to deviate from Kodava customs and traditions in the construction of structures, he said that the contractor too must have the self-satisfaction of having executed quality works.

Speaking to Mysooru Mithra, the sister publication of Star of Mysore, Col. Subbaiah said that he inspected the works and interacted with the contractor.

Noting that more inputs on the project will be sought from PWD and Tourism Department officials following which the project will be discussed in detail with Kodagu Deputy Commissioner (DC), he said that he will hold talks with Kodagu District In-charge Minister too later. Thereafter, the DC will be appealed to convene a meeting of officials of all concerned departments and efforts will be made to ensure that all works on Kodava Heritage Centre are wholly completed, he added.