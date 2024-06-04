Fort Knox-like security at counting centre in city

June 4, 2024

Strong rooms opened at 8 am; Hunsur Road near Kalamandira declared as ‘No Man’s Zone’

Mysore/Mysuru: The Lok Sabha election vote Counting Centre at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management in Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) was transformed into a Fort Knox this morning, with Paramilitary Forces, Police, and other security personnel establishing a stringent security perimeter. (If a building or an area is like Fort Knox, it is impossible to enter or leave it because it is so well-protected.)

The centre was off-limits to the general public, with only authorised personnel granted entry after their identity cards were verified and matched against records and photographs stored in computers. Hunsur Road near Kalamandira was declared a ‘No Man’s Zand,’ with barricades set up at several points from both the Mysuru City and Hunsur sides.

The Strong Rooms, where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were stored, were opened at 8 am in the presence of Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who also serves as the District Electoral Officer. Election Observer Mohammad Aijaz, an IFS Officer from Jammu & Kashmir and two representatives from the candidates were also present.

Five levels of security

Those authorised to enter the Counting Centre had to pass through 5 levels of security & checks. Upon exiting their vehicles, their passes were immediately verified and they were required to park near Maramma Temple in Vinayakanagar. Entry was strictly prohibited without passes, with only officials, supervisors, Police, Paramilitary Forces and media permitted inside.

At the entry points, checkposts were established to verify entrants by matching their faces with ID cards and records stored in the computer systems. Entry was granted only after confirming the profiles matched. There was one entry point beyond the compound of Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management and another inside.

After a short walk to the Counting Centre, there was an additional level of checking at the entrance. Upon entering the counting halls, a final round of checks was conducted. Metal detectors were positioned at two locations to prevent the entry of prohibited items.

Talukwise boxes for mobile phones

Taluk-wise boxes were provided for officers and staff to deposit their mobile phones as they entered the Counting Centre to prevent gadgets from going missing. Interestingly, people did not crowd the boundaries of the Counting Centre where announcements of counting data were made via loudspeakers.

The entire vicinity was deserted as people relied on TVs, mobile phones, websites and apps to get results and analyses.

Residents of Paduvarahalli around the Counting Centre faced significant inconveniences as their movements were restricted by barricades or vehicles parked in front of their homes. Unable to take out their vehicles, most residents stayed home and avoided venturing out until the counting process was completed.