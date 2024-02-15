Lok Sabha elections-2024: BJP sounds poll bugle

February 15, 2024

Former Dy.CM Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan inaugurates party’s Election Office in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Now, with BJP party cadres actively publicising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievements aligning with ‘Viksit Bharat’ over the last 10 years, the Mysuru-Kodagu unit of the party has sounded the poll bugle with the inauguration of an Election Office at the BJP Headquarters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in April-May this year.

The office was inaugurated this morning by former Dy.CM Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan in the presence of MP Pratap Simha who will be running for a third term, BJP Cluster Convenor and former MLA S.A. Ramdas, former MLA Appachu Ranjan, former Minister C.H. Vijayshankar, BJP State Vice-President M. Rajendra, City President L. Nagendra, District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy and others.

Speaking to the media later, Dr. Ashwathnarayan highlighted the significant improvements witnessed in Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, drawing parallels to the era of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

He emphasised Mysuru’s global recognition and PM Modi’s plans for its further enhancement. Dr. Ashwathnarayan affirmed the party’s commitment to seeking votes based on their achievements over the past decade and proposed development plans for the next five years, aligning with the concept of ‘Viksit Bharat.’

Responding to reports regarding BJP leaders Basavaraj Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jharkiholi’s criticisms of the party leadership, Dr. Ashwathnarayan expressed confidence in resolving internal differences within the party, noting their shared desire for Narendra Modi’s re-election as the Prime Minister.

Dr. Ashwathnarayan criticised the Congress, alleging misappropriation of taxpayer funds and engaging in appeasement politics, predicting that party’s downfall due to internal discord.

When questioned about fielding Kupendra Reddy as the fifth candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Polls despite lacking sufficient votes, Ashwathnarayan urged patience until the results were announced.

Regarding Pratap Simha’s candidacy, he praised the MP’s exemplary performance over the past decade and said that the decision on his contest for the third time will be taken by the BJP Parliamentary Board.

BJP Cluster Convenor Ramdas highlighted that the newly inaugurated Election Office serves not only Mysuru and Kodagu but also the Cluster Offices for Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan Lok Sabha Constituencies.