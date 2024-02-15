MPVL gets largest order of 26.5 lakh indelible ink vials

February 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, the spotlight is on city-based Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL), renowned for its exclusive production of indelible ink used to mark voters’ fingers.

The State-owned enterprise has secured a substantial order from the Election Commission of India (ECI) for 26.5 lakh vials of this ink, marking its largest order to date.

MPVL has been entrusted with the responsibility to fulfil the order by Mar. 15. Each vial, containing 10 ml of ink, has the capacity to mark the designated finger of over 700 voters. The ECI had placed the order in December 2023 and the revenue generated by this largest order is about Rs. 55 crore.

Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar established the Mysore Lac Factory in 1937 at Bannimantap. In 1947, it came under the administration of the Mysore Government and was renamed as Mysore Lac and Paints Limited (MyLAC). The factory underwent another transformation in 1989 when it began producing varnish, prompting a renaming to Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL). Over the years, MPVL has become the primary and exclusive manufacturer of this indispensable product.

“We have successfully delivered sealed cartons of the vials to 19 States, including far-off regions such as Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. We decided to meet the delivery target first due to the logistical challenges associated with the distance. Additionally, we have increased production capacity by recruiting additional staff to produce and pack the ink vials for other States,” MPVL Managing Director K. Mohammed Irfan told Star of Mysore.

Orders have also been dispatched to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa and Tamil Nadu. The largest quantity of indelible ink, totalling around 3.58 lakh vials, was supplied to Uttar Pradesh, while the smallest order, for 125 vials, was sent to Lakshadweep.

ECI officer’s visit

Before the order was placed, a top ECI officer visited MPVL and the entire factory premises were inspected. Also, the officer checked the quality of the ink and also witnessed the ink-production process. The visit was primarily to assess the preparedness of the MPVL to prepare 26.5 lakh vials and the ECI officer was satisfied with the production and secure facilities at MPVL.

MPVL officers too were summoned to New Delhi for meetings with the ECI officers who explained the requirements and confidentiality, sources said.

Mohammed Irfan stated that during the previous Lok Sabha elections, MPVL had procured an order for 26 lakh bottles. This time around, the order has increased by 50,000 bottles. “Due to the escalation in raw material costs, particularly silver used in ink production, the ECI has adjusted ink rates. Consequently, the total value of the order has reached approximately Rs. 55 crore,” he said.

Cutting-edge research

When queried about the technical preparations at MPVL to fulfil such a substantial order, Mohammed Irfan highlighted the enterprise’s investment in a cutting-edge research and development lab. “We have plans underway to modernise the factory and we intend to present the proposal to the Industries Minister following the Lok Sabha elections,” he affirmed.

MPVL has extended its ink supply to elections in over 30 foreign countries including Cambodia, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Fiji Islands, Papua New Guinea, Turkey, South Africa and Mongolia.

MPVL to foray into home and decorative paints

City-based Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL) is embarking on an extensive diversification project, aiming to enter the home paints business arena and expand into decorative paints.

“We have a rich history of supplying paints to industries, the automobile sector and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). Given the durability and quality of our world-renowned paints, we see great potential in venturing into the home paint sector. Diversifying our offerings will not only enhance our market presence but also cater to a wider range of consumer needs,” stated MPVL Managing Director K. Mohammed Irfan.

“Preparations are well underway for this diversification and expansion effort, ensuring that our institution, with its 76-year legacy, continues to innovate and serve our customers,” he added.