Dr. C.N. Manjunath Vs D.K. Suresh in battle for Bengaluru Rural seat

February 15, 2024

Bengaluru: If sources are to be believed, renowned cardiologist Dr. C.N. Manjunath, who served as the Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, is reportedly gearing up to enter electoral politics and make a debut in the forthcoming LS polls.

It is anticipated that he will challenge the incumbent D.K. Suresh, who currently holds the seat for the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha Constituency. Dr. Manjunath’s candidacy as the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) representative has purportedly been solidified following directives from the BJP High Command and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This decision is believed to stem from Prime Minister Modi’s discontent with Suresh, particularly concerning his remarks regarding the notion of a separate nationhood for the Southern States. It is rumoured that PM Modi and other national leaders have endorsed Dr. Manjunath’s candidacy in a bid to thwart Suresh’s re-election to the Lok Sabha for a third term with a ‘separatist mentality.’

Sources suggest that following instructions from the BJP High Command, discussions on this matter were held internally within the family of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Additionally, MLC C.P. Yogeshwar was dispatched to Deve Gowda’s residence by the BJP High Command to convey the party’s decision and seek the JD(S) Supremo’s acquiescence for Dr. Manjunath’s candidacy in the Bengaluru Rural constituency.

There are also murmurs within Congress political circles that discussions have taken place within D.K. Shivakumar’s family regarding the possibility of relocating D.K. Suresh to the Bengaluru North constituency, while fielding Kusuma, the widow of the late IAS officer D.K. Ravi, as a candidate for the Bengaluru Rural constituency.

Suresh and Shivakumar’s family are concerned about the negative publicity Suresh has received following his remarks about advocating for a separate nation for Southern States. They fear that if Dr. Manjunath decides to run as an NDA candidate, it could further harm Suresh’s prospects.