‘Yaduveer Yuva Brigade’ prepares MP name board for Yaduveer

June 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeing the early Lok Sabha election vote counting trend tilting in favour of BJP-JD(S) candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, his supporters from the ‘Yaduveer Yuva Brigade’ prepared a name board mentioning him as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency.

The Brigade crafted the board using PVC material and metal, inscribing it with ‘Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Member of Parliament, Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency’ in Kannada.

They then took the board to the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill, where they performed a puja in its honour and placed it before the deity.

Darshan Yaduraj, Prashanth, Praveen, Vijay, Anand and Narendra of the Yaduveer Yuva Brigade were present at the puja.

They stated that the name board would be presented to Yaduveer after the official declaration of his victory.