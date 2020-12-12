Forum Christmas Shopping Festival from Dec.15 to 31

December 12, 2020

Customers to receive gift vouchers worth Rs. 500

Win exciting weekly and bumper prizes

Mysore/Mysuru: Christmas season is all about cherished moments with loved ones and this year Forum Mall Mysuru is set to be the ultimate festive celebratory destination with a host of magnificent lighting, activities and experiences being offered from Dec.15 to 31.

Throughout the festive period, visitors can watch the magical 30-feet lit tree and a special live show every weekend with prominent city-based singers singing your favourite songs.

Visitors can also play a Santa by fulfilling wishes of the needy kids by visiting Forum Wish Tree installation at the upper ground floor. In addition to these activities, there will be a huge Christmas décor at the upper ground floor for guests to take selfies and instagram shots for keepsake or send to loved ones a family portrait all the way from Forum Mall Mysuru.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, R. Dhanasekaran, Centre Head, Forum Mall Mysuru said, “We are always looking for ways to delight our shoppers and offer them an unrivalled experience that they cannot find anywhere else in Mysuru. We believe there is no better time to make this happen than the festive season and we have more exciting things to announce very soon that will make Forum Mall Mysuru the ultimate shopping destination.”