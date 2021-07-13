The Foundation Stone laying ceremony for the construction of Mysuru DAR Unit Administrative Office building, Armoury and Mysuru SP Guest House will be held at DAR premises in Jyothinagar and proposed Guest House location in Jalapuri on July 14 at 11 am. Also, development works at Police Public School Complex including High School Block, Boys Hostel, Swimming Pool and others will be inaugurated on the occasion by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. District Minister S.T. Somashekar will be present. MLA Tanveer Sait will preside.
