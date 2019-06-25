Four Government Hospitals to get ultra-modern Operation Theatres

Bengaluru: The State Government has sanctioned ultra-modern Operation Theatres (OTs) at Mysuru, Mandya, Ballari and Hubballi Medical College Hospitals.

The OTs, which costs Rs.15 crore each, will facilitate conduct of 15 to 20 surgies at a time. These OTs will be used by a dedicated team of specialist doctors.

Victoria Hospital at Bengaluru already has such a facility and this will be replicated at Mysuru, Mandya, Ballari and Hubballi Government Medical Colleges in the coming days. Taking health care much forward, the Government has prepared an action plan to set up Cardiology and Oncology units at all District Hospitals in the State, in order to ease pressure on the dedicated hospitals at Bengaluru and Mysuru.

In yet another mega plan on health care, the State Government has decided to construct a huge hospital at Kanakapura about 55 kms from Bengaluru, to be named as Kanakapura Institute of Medical Sciences, on the lines of the famous AIIMS Hospital of New Delhi.

