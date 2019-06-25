Mysore Varsity releases Mysore Declaration on Universal Health Coverage

‘UHC should be treated like One Nation, One Scheme’

Mysuru: Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEIP), University of Mysore (UoM), had organised a two-day workshop on “Accelerating Universal Health Coverage in India: Issues and Challenges,” funded by National Academy of Medical Sciences (India) at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri here recently.

The workshop was inaugurated by UoM Registrar Prof. Lingaraj Gandhi with the keynote address by Chief Medical Officer, University Health Centre, University of Mysore, Dr. M.A. Basavraj.

The workshop had four technical sessions where papers were presented by nine experts in the field of Health and Community Medicine.

The workshop concluded with a panel discussion which was chaired by Dr. S.P. Yoganna, Cardiologist and Chairman, Suyog Hospital, Dr. Lancy Desouza, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, Maharaja’s College, Dr. Bhargavi D. Hemmige, Associate Professor, Jain University, Bengaluru, Prof. Ramesh, Department of Studies in Law, UoM and Dr. G.S. Prem Kumar, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, UoM (Mandya PG Centre).

The workshop concluded meaningfully with the experts and organisers releasing ‘Mysore Declaration on Universal Health Coverage’ after evaluation of the present public healthcare system prevailing in the State and our country.

Highlights of Mysore

Declaration

Research reports from World Health Organisation and other agencies reveal that 85% of Indian population depends on various Government schemes for their health care needs. Hence,

• Universal Health Coverage (UHC) should be treated like ‘One nation, One scheme.’

• After implementing the UHC, the workload has been mounting on the existing hospital staff in all Government hospital programmes. Hence, empowerment of Government Hospitals in terms of quality, infrastructure, drugs and modern facilities is the need of the hour for the success of the UHC programmes.

• Disparity in the quality of health care services in the public sector is continuing and the regulatory standards are neither established nor enforced correctly by the Government agencies.

• Out-Patient visits, which constitute a bigger part of out of pocket expenditure, should be included in Ayushman Bharat.

• Since referral letter is a must from the Government Hospital to get treatment in a private hospital under Ayushman Bharat – Arogya Karnataka, there is a chance for corruption and unnecessary delay. Moreover, critical procedures under UHC needs to be simplified.

• Proposal to outsource monitoring, empanelment, settling of claims, grievance redressal — all vital functions of a UHC to commercial companies — needs a way-out.

• Separate institutional mechanism required at the district and State levels, to oversee the programme and with new health system bringing all stake holders together.

• Need to retain focus on increasing Government investment on health and there is a need to raise new resources including CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) find to meet the huge cost of UHC.

Dr. Nanjunda, in his concluding remarks, opined that this ‘Mysore Declaration’ can be a feedback to the policymakers on the State of Universal Health Coverage prevailing in our State and country. About 300 students participated in the workshop.

CSSEIP Associate Professor Dr. P.T. Dinesh welcomed and Associate Professor Dr. V.G. Siddaraju proposed a vote of thanks, according to a press release from CSSEIP.





