City Railway Station gets Integrated ISO Certificate

Mysore: Railway Board has identified 37 major Railway Stations across the country for developing as “Eco Smart” Stations and Mysuru Railway Station is one of them.

The Environment and Housekeeping Management Wing under the leadership of Brij Mohan, Divisional Environment Officer, took this initiative and in a very short time necessary steps were taken for Integrated Management System Certification.

This consists of 3 ISO Certificates, namely ISO:9001 Quality Management System, ISO:14001 Environment Management System and ISO:45001 Safety Management system.

The team of Supervisors of Mysuru Railway Station took whole-hearted initiative and accepted the challenge to put all compliance in place.

On June 24, Quest Certification Ltd., a Chennai-based international accredited agency, presented IMS Certificate to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mysuru. With this Mysuru Railway Station has become the first Station over South Western Railway (SWR) and second in India to receive IMS Certification.

In times to come many practices have to be standardised and best in field have to be consistently achieved. The lead in this direction was taken by Additional Divisional Railway Manager Devasahayam, who further explained that water audit, energy audit and streamlining of solid waste management will form a part of this. Further robust Grievance Redressal mechanism, station active website will be the other parameters which will soon be in place, according to a press release from Dr. Satish, Sr. Divisional Operations Manager and PRO, SWR, Mysuru Division.

