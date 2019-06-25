Wi-Fi facility to be extended in 30 more Railway Stations of Mysuru Division
News

Wi-Fi facility to be extended in 30 more Railway Stations of Mysuru Division

Mysore: The Ministry of Railways in its 100 days action plan has proposed to provide Wi-Fi at several Railway Stations across the country. As per Railway communication, the Wi-Fi facility exists at 1,603 Stations across the country and the plan is to provide the connectivity in over 4,800 Stations through Private and Government agencies.

Presently, Mysuru Division has this facility in over 55 Railway Stations and in the 2nd phase of work, 30 more Railway Stations will be connected with Wi-Fi facility, taking Wi-Fi connectivity tally to 85 Stations across the Division, said a Senior Railway Official. 

Mysuru Division administration is providing necessary support for the introduction of this facility.  Infrastructure works required for putting in place the facility are currently underway at the 30 identified Stations. The facility would enable passengers to access the internet free of cost for thirty minutes at a time while waiting on platforms.

The new Stations proposed for this facility includes Sagarakatte, Hosa Agrahara, Narimogaru, Ammasandra, Devanur, Chikmagaluru, Sasalu, Karajgi, Thalaku and Molakalmuru.

June 25, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching