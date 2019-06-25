Wi-Fi facility to be extended in 30 more Railway Stations of Mysuru Division

Mysore: The Ministry of Railways in its 100 days action plan has proposed to provide Wi-Fi at several Railway Stations across the country. As per Railway communication, the Wi-Fi facility exists at 1,603 Stations across the country and the plan is to provide the connectivity in over 4,800 Stations through Private and Government agencies.

Presently, Mysuru Division has this facility in over 55 Railway Stations and in the 2nd phase of work, 30 more Railway Stations will be connected with Wi-Fi facility, taking Wi-Fi connectivity tally to 85 Stations across the Division, said a Senior Railway Official.

Mysuru Division administration is providing necessary support for the introduction of this facility. Infrastructure works required for putting in place the facility are currently underway at the 30 identified Stations. The facility would enable passengers to access the internet free of cost for thirty minutes at a time while waiting on platforms.

The new Stations proposed for this facility includes Sagarakatte, Hosa Agrahara, Narimogaru, Ammasandra, Devanur, Chikmagaluru, Sasalu, Karajgi, Thalaku and Molakalmuru.

