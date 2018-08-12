Four killed in three accidents: Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway blocked for two hours in Mandya

Mandya: Four people were killed in three separate accidents in Mandya since last midnight. Among the dead are two youths who were dragged over 250 metres by a speeding cement lorry proceeding to Mysuru from Tamil Nadu on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway this morning. The bodies were reduced to mounds of flesh. Traffic on the highway was blocked for over two hours.

Twenty-three-year-old Pra-shanth, son of Madegowda, a resident of H. Malligere village and 19-year-old Pramod, son of Ramegowda and a resident of Holalu village are the victims. Both the youths were proceeding on their bike (KA-05-HG-5558) towards Kalenahalli to the sister’s house of Prashanth.

They started from Holalu at 6 am and reached Yeliyur Circle at around 6.30 am. As they were negotiating a turn near the Yeliyur Circle, a speeding cement truck (KA-01-AB-6888) from Tamil Nadu that was heading towards Mysuru hit their bike from behind.

Due to the impact, the bike was dragged up to 250 metres. The bodies were reduced to mounds of flesh with blood and body parts scattered all over the road. The Police who arrived on the spot had to collect the body parts in plastic packets. As blood and flesh covered one side of the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, the traffic on the busy stretch was blocked for over two hours. The traffic resumed at 8.30 am.

On learning about the accident, hundreds of villagers had come to the spot and the stretch witnessed heart-rending scenes as the relatives of the youths arrived. Seeing the dismembered bodies, the relatives were inconsolable. Truck driver Chandru alias Ningappa was caught by the public after he was trying to flee from the accident spot and thrashed him and handed him over to the Police.

Mandya District Minister C.S. Puttaraju visited the mortuary and assured the family members that he would try and get compensation. Mandya ASP Lavanya, Dy.SP Gangadhar and S-I Azaruddin visited the spot and have registered a case.

In another accident that occurred post midnight yesterday, a tractor driver was killed when the vehicle that was carrying sugarcane to the factory turned topsy-turvy near Mandya The victim is 35-year-old Shivakumar and the incident occurred at Besagarahalli village. Shivakumar was trapped between the vehicle and the sugarcane load.

One more incident occurred post midnight yesterday when a Tata Indica car turned turtle on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway near Maddur town. The victim is 50-year-old Umesh, a resident of Bengaluru. Car driver Harish has sustained grievous injuries. Both of them were returning from Male Mahadeshwara Hills.