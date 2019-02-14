Four nabbed for forcing woman into prostitution

Mysuru: The City Crime Branch (CCB) Police, on Feb.11 have arrested four persons on charges of forcing a woman into prostitution after selling her to a lodge owner and have seized Rs.9,300 cash and two mobile phones from them besides rescuing the woman, who has been provided shelter at a rehabilitation centre.

The arrested are 29-year-old M. Nagesh of Bande Bommasandra in Bengaluru, 32-year-old N. Sanjay of Kadatanalu village in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district, 38-year-old Imran of Das Palya in Sira taluk of Tumakuru and 49-year-old lodge owner Nazeer Ahmed of Srirangapatna in Mandya district.

During interrogation, the Cops came to know that one of the accused M. Nagesh, who had promised the woman of marrying her, brought her to Srirangapatna and with the help of his friends, Sanjay and Imran, had allegedly sold her to Nazeer Ahmed, who owns a lodge near the check-post on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway in Srirangapatna, where the woman was forced into prostitution.

Accused Nagesh told the Police that he later brought the woman to Mysuru and took a house on rent and was planning to force her into prostitution here too. Based on the information provided by Nagesh, the CCB Police arrested Nagesh, Sanjay and Imran on Feb.11 and also arrested Nazeer Ahmed, who had bought the woman on Feb.12.

Case has been registered at Economic and Narcotic Drugs Special Police Station, CCB, Mysuru. DCP Dr. Vikram V. Amathe and CCB ACP B.R. Lingappa supervised CCB Inspectors Krishnappa and Kiran Kumar, ASIs L. Subashchandra, Chandregowda and Alexander and staff Muraligowda, Ramaswamy, Prakash, Anand, Puneeth, Narasingh, Anil, Rajesh, Chamundamma and Pushpalatha in the nabbing and rescue operation, according to a press release from the PRO, City Police Commissioner’s Office.

