Four arrested for temple hundi thefts, house burglary and murder

Mandya: Maddur Police have arrested four burglars on charges of murdering the watchman of Sri Mutturayaswamy Temple at Thoppanahalli village in Maddur taluk and decamping with the hundi (Offering box).

The arrested are 24-year-old Umesh of Dodda Hosagavi village in Maddur, 22-year-old Suresh, 34-year-old Girish and 20-year-old Ravi of Agalakote Handpost in Magadi taluk.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Mandya SP Shivaprakash Devaraju said that the accused on Jan.14 at about 4 am, had come to Sri Mutturayaswamy Temple at Thoppanahalli village to burgle. They murdered watchman Basavaiah, who was sleeping nearby, burgled the temple and had fled.

The SP further said that a special team, led by ASP Balaramegowda and Malavalli Sub-Division Dy.SP Shylendra and comprising Maddur Circle Inspector N.V. Mahesh and staff, was formed to nab the accused.

The Police team, which took up the investigation, arrested the accused near Tumakuru when they were planning to commit burglary in the guise of rag pickers, the SP said and added that the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

He further said that the Police have recovered five gold mangalyas and Rs.10,000 cash, totally worth about Rs.60,000, from the accused.

SP Shivaprakash said that the accused, during interrogation, have confessed of burgling Belthur Someshwara Temple in Besagarahalli Police limits, Bidarakote Chekkere Pattaladamma Temple in Koppa Police limits, Halehalli Mayamma Temple, Shaneshwaraswamy Temple and Pattaladamma Temple in Maddur Police limits and other temples in Ramanagaram, Tumakuru, Mandya and KRS among other places.

ASP Balaramegowda, Malavalli Sub-Division Dy.SP Shylendra and Maddur Circle Inspector N.V. Mahesh, were present during the press meet.

