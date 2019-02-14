Garbage segregation: Each house closely watched; details entered

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation and the volunteers of E Sree Foundation are keeping an eye on each house for garbage segregation and they are making note of every garbage collection and disposal activity.

After distributing the bags provided by the ITC, Pourakarmikas, accompanied by volunteers, make it a point to enter details of every house and enter the details of dry and wet waste collected. They will not collect the mix waste (dry and wet) and will make the people present in the household to segregate the waste themselves.

Volunteers act as supervisors and enter the details in a handbook given to them. There are separate sections in the handbook and details including locked houses, the number of days it is locked, whether the residents are segregating dry and wet waste or if they are placing plastic bags filled with garbage in front of their houses for Pourakarmikas to collect.

“We are noting down minor details and will present the details to the MCC Council where the decision of levying fines on errant residents will be taken. We begin our work at 7 am and work till noon and we have been working since four months, said N. Ramesh, a volunteer whom Star of Mysore spoke with when he was at work in Gokulam this morning.

E Sree Foundation has its office in Industrial Area in Bannimantap and all the volunteers have been given identity cards.

Volunteers are paid Rs. 250 a day for their work. Volunteers are monitored by coordinators and under each coordinator, there are six to 10 volunteers depending on the size of the Ward.

