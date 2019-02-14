Temporary augmentation of trains to clear extra rush from Feb.14 to 18
Temporary augmentation of trains to clear extra rush from Feb.14 to 18

Karnataka Aalami Tablighi Ijtema in Bagalkot

Mysuru: To clear the wait-list passengers and as well to clear the expected extra rush during Karnataka Aalami Tablighi Ijtema congregation to be held at Bagalkot from Feb.16 to 18, the South Western Railway (SWR) has temporarily augmented GSCN (Sleeper Coach) in the following trains:

1. Train No.16535 Mysuru to Solapur Golgumbuz Express journey commencing from Feb.14 to 18 — One Sleeper Coach will be augmented.

2. Train No.16536 Solapur to Mysuru Golgumbuz Express Journey commencing from Feb. 15 to 19 — One sleeper coach will be augmented.

3. Train No.16591 Hubballi to Mysuru Hampi Express Journey commencing from Feb. 14 to 18 — One sleeper coach will be augmented.

4. Train No.16592 Mysuru to Hubballi Hampi Express Journey from Feb. 14 to 20 — One sleeper coach will be augmented.

5. Train No.16589 Rani Chennamma Express from Feb. 14 to 20 — One sleeper coach will be augmented between KSR Bengaluru – Hubballi.

6. Train No.16590 Rani Chennamma Express from Feb. 14 to 20 — One sleeper coach will be augmented between Hubballi – KSR Bengaluru.

7. Train No.17307 Mysuru to Bagalkot Basava Express  on Feb. 14 will be augmented with three sleeper coaches.

8. Train No.17307 Mysuru to Bagalkot Basava Express on Feb. 15 will be augmented with two sleeper coaches.

9. Train No.17307 Mysuru to Bagalkot Basava Express on Feb. 14 with one sleeper coach.

10. Train No.17308 Bagalkot to Mysuru Basava Express Journey on Feb. 15 to be augmented with three sleeper coach.

11. Train No.17308 Bagalkot to Mysuru Basava Express on Feb. 16 will be augmented with two sleeper coaches.

12. Train No.17308 Bagalkot to Mysuru Basava Express journey commencing on Feb. 17 to be augmented with one sleeper coach, according to a press release from Dr.S.G.Yatish, Sr.Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO, SWR.

February 14, 2019

