Freak mishap: Car rams into stationary bus from behind

July 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A few occupants of a car suffered minor injuries, when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary KSRTC Bus from behind on KRS Road yesterday evening.

The front portion of the car has been badly damaged in the accident.

Yesterday at about 6 pm, the KSRTC bus, proceeding to KRS had stopped at the bus stop near JK Tyres to pick up passengers during which the car rammed into the bus from behind resulting in the occupants of the car suffering minor injuries and the front portion of the car getting badly damaged.

No case has been registered in this regard.