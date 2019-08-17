Free broadband Wi-Fi at Mysuru Division Railway Stations

August 17, 2019

Mysore : Mysuru Division of South Western Railway, is the first division in the Indian Railways to provide free Wi-Fi connectivity to its rail users at all Railway Stations. Passengers can use high-speed internet free of cost for first 30 minutes.

This is a part of fulfilment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India Initiative, Ministry of Railways, in its 100-day Action Plan, where it was proposed to provide Wi-Fi Broadband facility to Rail users at 4,791 Railway Stations across Indian Railway network.

Following this directive, all 85 Non Suburban Railway stations, except Halt Stations under the territorial jurisdiction of the Mysore Division is now provided with free Wi-Fi.

The work which was targeted for completion in the first 100 days was achieved in a span of just 75 days in this Division.

RailTel Corporation of India, a public sector undertaking owning a pan India optic fibre network along the railway track is the executing agency and the work is being carried out through TATA Trusts to provide technical infrastructure.

Wi-Fi services to passengers are being provided under ‘Railwire’, the retail Broadband distribution model of RailTel. Designed to offer users the best internet experience, Railwire Wi-Fi will be available to any user who has a working mobile connection on a smartphone, according to a press release from Dr. S.G.Yatish, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior PRO.