Mysuru on high alert

August 17, 2019

Mysore: With the Centre asking the State to be on high alert following intelligence inputs on possible infiltration of terrorists and terror strikes, the city Police have sounded high alert and heightened vigil since last evening.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj said that Police security has been heightened at Bus stands, Railway Station, Malls, tourists sports such as zoo, Chamnudi Hill, KRS, Cinema Halls and other public joints.

Also, checking of vehicles has been intensified at all check posts and the owners of Cinema Halls, Malls, Lodges and Restaurants, Shopping complexes etc., have been asked to keep CCTV cameras in order, he said.

Continuing, Muthuraj said that soon after high alert was sounded last evening, bomb squad was pressed into service and places of public gathering were thoroughly inspected for any explosive or objectionable materials.

Pointing out that top Police officers including ACPs and Inspectors conducted night rounds covering the entire city last night, the DCP said that KSRP, Commando Force and other Police personnel have been deployed at all key and vantage points as a security measure. The State of high alert will continue until further orders, he added.