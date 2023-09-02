Freedom fighter B.S. Ramachandra Rao no more

September 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: B.S. Ramachandra Rao (96), freedom fighter and a resident of Saraswathipuram, passed away here on Wednesday (Aug. 30) night.

A Mechanical Engineer by profession, he had participated in Quit India Movement as a teenager and in the 1946 freedom struggle held at Hassan, he was jailed for flying the Indian flag atop a Police Station.

He is survived by his son Arun Belawadi (President of Rotary Mysore), daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill on Aug. 31.