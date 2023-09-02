Freedom fighter B.S. Ramachandra Rao no more
News

Freedom fighter B.S. Ramachandra Rao no more

September 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: B.S. Ramachandra Rao (96), freedom fighter and a resident of Saraswathipuram, passed away here on Wednesday (Aug. 30) night.

A Mechanical Engineer by profession, he had participated in Quit India Movement as a teenager and in the 1946 freedom struggle held at Hassan, he was jailed for flying the Indian flag atop a Police Station.

He is survived by his son Arun Belawadi (President of Rotary Mysore), daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill on Aug. 31.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching