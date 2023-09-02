Supreme Court to hear Cauvery water-sharing dispute on Sept. 6

September 2, 2023

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has posted for Sept. 6 matter relating to the Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra was informed yesterday that in pursuance to its Aug. 25 direction, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has submitted its report relating to the compliance of the Authority’s Aug. 11 direction by Karnataka to release water so that 10,000 cusecs of water is realised at Biligundlu, Tamil Nadu.

CWMA on Thursday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court stating that a meeting was held and after that, Karnataka fulfilled the directions of CWMA by releasing a total of 1,49,898 cusecs of water at Biligundlu from Aug. 12 to Aug. 26. Earlier, the Supreme Court had said that it doesn’t possess any expertise on this issue and sought a report from the CWMA on the quantum of release made by Karnataka.

It had asked CWMA, which was meeting on Aug. 28, to decide the release of water for the next fortnight in the Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Government had approached the Top Court seeking direction to Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of water daily per day from the reservoirs in Karnataka. Karnataka Government had also filed an affidavit last week opposing Tamil Nadu’s application saying that application is based on an assumption that this year is the normal rain water year.

The Government said that Tamil Nadu’s application that Karnataka to ensure the release of 36.76 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) stipulated for September 2023 has no legal basis since the said quantity is stipulated in a normal water year and this water year being a distressed water year so far, it is not applicable.