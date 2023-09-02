Farmers take out torchlight rally, oppose Cauvery water to TN

September 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Federation of State Farmers Associations and State Sugarcane Growers Association jointly took out a torchlight rally in protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu (TN), last evening.

The protesters, led by President of State Sugarcane Growers Association Kurubur Shanthakumar, took out the rally from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises at Mysore Palace North Gate to Doddagadiyara Circle, before returning to the temple premises. The farmers raised slogans against the State Government, demanding not to release water to Tamil Nadu at the cost of farmers of the State.

Earlier, tense moments were witnessed for a while, as the farmers made a bid to break through the barricades to proceed towards K.R. Circle. Police had erected barricades as the protests at K.R. Circle are banned. When the farmers resisted, Devaraja Police convinced and cleared them to make way for the traffic.

President of State Sugarcane Growers Association Kurubur Shanthakumar, who addressed the protesters, came down heavily on the State Government and the Water Resources Minister, saying that the farmers are meted out injustice in all the issues including Cauvery and Bhima River rows.

“Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds Water Resources portfolio, has forgotten the promise made prior to elections. A dramatic padayatra was taken out demanding the implementation of Mekedatu project, besides making tall claims to implement the project soon after ascending power. Leave aside implementing the project, there was neither any budgetary allocation for the project,” Kurubur Shanthakumar said.

He further alleged that the funds earmarked for agriculture sector is being diverted to mobilise resources to meet the requirements of five pre-poll guarantees announced by the Government. Though the Supreme Court has directed to use available water for drinking purpose, the Government has failed to devise any plan.

Farmer leaders Attahalli Devaraj, Baradanapura Nagaraj, Bhagyaraj, Prasad Nayak, Veeranagowda Patil, G.V. Lakshmidevi, Chetan, Ramesh Hoogar, Lakshman and other leaders took part in the protest.

Mysuru-Hunsur road blocked

Demanding that the release of Cauvery water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu must be stopped, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), Mysuru Taluk Unit, staged a road block near Yelwal on Mysuru-Hunsur Road in the city yesterday.

The farmers, who raised slogans against both the State and Central Governments, alleged that the State has failed to convince the Court about the present status of reservoirs in the State. The Officers are not forthcoming with adequate information. Despite being aware of the situation in Karnataka, the Centre is practicing a step-motherly attitude, they said.

The farmers also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, at the Office of Deputy Tahsildar at Yelwal Nada Kacheri.

In the memorandum, the farmers have urged the CM to exert pressure on the Central Government to draw a distress formula, which presently lacks clear guidelines. Besides, the legal battle should be continued with a firm decision not to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Raitha Sangha leader P. Marankaiah, President of KRRS Mysuru Taluk Unit Anandur Prabhakar, Honorary President Naganahalli Vijayendra, General Secretary Mandakalli Mahesh, Organising Secretary A. Raghavendra, Netravathi and other leaders took part in the protest.