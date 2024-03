March 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Freedom fighter CVN Rajalakshmi (86), wife of late freedom fighter CPV Narasimhan and a resident of Hosakeri, K.R. Mohalla in city, passed away in the early hours of today.

She leaves behind four sons, one daughter, 17 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill at 5 pm today.