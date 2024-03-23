‘Protect sparrows for balanced ecosystem’
News

‘Protect sparrows for balanced ecosystem’

March 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Sparrows, which were an integral part of our ecosystem are on the verge of extinction. There is a need to protect not only sparrows but also other bird species which are on the verge of extinction, said naturalist M.K. Saptha Girish, here on Wednesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Sparrow Festival organised by KMPK Trust at Government Lower Primary School (Gubbachi School) at Krishnamurthypuram.

“Humans should not be selfish about their existence must also allow other species to survive on the earth. There are about 25 species of sparrows which are on the verge of getting extinct. Protecting them for our future generations should be our priority,” he said.

Children were also distributed hanging pots to be installed at their houses to feed the sparrows and other birds.

HoD of Economics, KSOU, Dr. R.H. Pavithra, environmentalist Srinivas Bhashyam, Jeevadhara Blood Bank Director Girish, KMPK Trust President Vikram Iyengar, Gubbachi School Head Master Mohan Kumar and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching