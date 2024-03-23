AeroJC shines at SAE Aero Design East contest in Florida

March 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: AeroJC, the Aeromodelling Student Club of SJCE, JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru, made its mark at the SAE Aero Design East competition held in Lakeland, Florida, USA, from Mar 8 to 10.

The competition drew participation from 55 teams representing major Universities worldwide. Among the 7 students, who represented AeroJC, are Ammar Abid Lanker (Team Captain), Suraag Madhusudhan (General Secretary), Siddharth Ramesh (Analysis Lead), Lochan Kuttappa (Design Engineer), Eric Peter (Avionics and Analysis Engineer), Amogh Dudda (Design Engineer) and Suryaswamy (Fabrication Engineer).

Their efforts were complemented by the guidance of Prof. Y.C. Arun and Prof. M.S. Abhinandan from the Mechanical Engineering Department. Additionally, the team collaborated with industry leaders such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Ansys and Solidworks.

The primary objective of the contest was for teams to design and build an aircraft capable of transporting 67 ounces, approximately 2 litres, of liquid water. Adherence to specific guidelines, such as incorporating two holes in the container for water inlet and outlet, was mandatory during the technical inspection phase, failure of which resulted in disqualification from further participation.

AeroJC rose to the challenge by opting for a lightweight solution that complied with the stipulated rules. Leveraging the absence of restrictions on materials and construction methods, the team ingeniously utilised a basic plastic bag as their water container. This innovative approach not only minimised container’s weight but also mitigated water movement, crucial for maintaining stability during flight.

Teams earned points based on their ability to successfully launch and land their planes without sustaining significant damage. Flight controls were entrusted to a seasoned RC aircraft pilot, ensuring precision and expertise during each round.

During the competition, AeroJC competed against prestigious Universities such as Georgia Tech, Wroclaw University, and Nanjing University. Despite the stiff competition, the team excelled in various categories such as design report, mission performance, technical presentation and overall position.