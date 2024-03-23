HC allows Board exams for Classes 5, 8 and 9

March 23, 2024

Exams to resume from Mar. 25

Bengaluru: In a relief to the State Government, the Karnataka High Court on Friday upheld the notifications pertaining summative Assessment examination/ Board exams for Classes 5, 8 and 9.

A HC Division Bench, comprising Justice K. Somashekar and Justice K. Rajesh Rai, directed the State Government to resume the exams. The Bench set aside the order of the Single Bench and directed the State Government to hold the remaining assessment for Classes 5, 8 and 9 and as well as to resume the process which is stalled for Class 11. The Bench directed the Government to continue the exams for the remaining subjects for Classes 5, 8 and 9 and resume the process of evaluating answer scripts for Class 11, the exams (2023-24) for which are already over.

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has already conducted two exams for each class. Now, two exams remain for Class 5 and four each for Classes 8 and 9.

Following the HC order, Board exams (Summative assessment-2) will resume on Mar. 25.

With the Class 10 exam also beginning on Mar. 25, Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has taken steps to conduct Board exams for Classes 5, 8 and 9 on Mar. 25 and Mar. 27 in the afternoon , since Class 10 exams are scheduled in the morning. On Mar. 26 and 28, when there is no exam for Class 10, the Board exam will be held for Classes 5, 8 and 9 in the morning.

RUPSA to move SC

Meanwhile, Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA)-Karnataka, a petitioner, has decided to challenge the HC Division Bench order before the Supreme Court.

RUPSA-Karnataka President Lokesh Talikatte said “We are fighting for the cause of children. Conducting Board exams for Classes 5, 8 and 9 is in violation of the Right to Education Act, 2009. We will approach the Supreme Court and challenge the order of the HC Division Bench.”