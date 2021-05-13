Vaccine supply chain needs a booster shot

May 13, 2021

People voluntarily queue up before vaccination centres but there is no stock

Mysore/Mysuru: During a hearing in the High Court on May 11, Karnataka High Court observed that “the situation regarding availability of vaccines in Karnataka is very disturbing.”

Even as the State Government is struggling to ensure vaccination due to delay in delivery from the Centre and the Serum Institute of India, at a review meeting held last evening, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted the need for all States to reserve at least 70 percent of vaccines supplied by the Union Government for the second dose category and keep the remaining 30 percent of supply for the first dose.

In Karnataka, about 73 lakh people aged above 45 years are waiting for the second dose, besides 7 lakh healthcare workers and 5 lakh frontline warriors. Of these, about 60 lakh are already due to get it considering the time gap between two doses.

State Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar yesterday said that Karnataka was reeling under acute vaccine shortage and will soon run out of vaccine. Speaking to newsmen in Bengaluru, he said the State had ordered for vaccines in the second week of April which was received in May. The same has been used to vaccinate above 45 years old. Even the State is trying to import the vaccine from other countries, he added.

Cascading effect on Mysuru

The vaccine shortage has had a cascading effect on Mysuru where availing of the second dose has been a challenge for many including frontline workers. As vaccination is considered a sure-cure for the disease, people are voluntarily coming to vaccination booths though the trend was not like this when the vaccination was first launched.

Officials in Mysuru told Star of Mysore that earlier, they had to plead with people to get vaccinated and people hesitated. Now they are rushing to vaccination centres but there is acute shortage of both Covaxin and Covishield, they said.

Officials admit anonymously that though elected representatives, Ministers and even the CM has been reiterating every other day that there is no shortage of vaccines, the ground reality is different. Sadly, many residents in the age group of 45 to 60 years who have taken the first dose are keeping their fingers crossed and are hoping to receive the second dose before the deadline ends.

Long queues at jab booths

Every day they are queuing up in front of vaccination booths, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to get their shot. More than 100 to 150 people stand in front of vaccination booths and many return without success. This has been a common scene in Mysuru since the last two to three days.

In Mysuru, there are 170 vaccination centres including District Hospital (Old Epidemic Diseases Hospital), Charaka Hospital and all PHCs. Most of the centres sport ‘No Stock’ board and are giving limited vials for people who come first. As such, queues can be seen as early as 7 am while the vaccination process begins at 10.

Delay not a concern

Director of Rashtriya Aarogya Abhiyan (National Health Mission) Arundhati has asked States to prioritise second dose for people above 45 years. Regarding the delay in taking the second jab, health experts have said that this should not be a cause of concern. “The antibodies created by the first dose get boosted when you get the second dose. It’s a must to take the second dose to ensure maximum protection against the severity of disease and death,” they said.

Stage-by stage process

Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Vaccination in Mysuru told SOM that vaccinations are being done in stages.

“For the second dose, we have 9,890 vials of Covishield and 2,520 vials of Covaxin. For the age group of 18-44 years, we have 5,670 Covishield vials. There are two centres in Mysuru city and eight centres in the district to vaccinate the 18-44 age groups. Those who have registered online are being allowed at the centres and per day, 100 persons are inoculated,” he explained.

As per the data released by the District Administration, on May 12, over 5,426 persons have been vaccinated in all taluks and Mysuru city and also private hospital (Apollo BGS Hospitals). From May 1 till May 12, 89,598 have been vaccinated. The Mysuru city per se has provided jabs for 33,936 persons.