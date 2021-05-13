State to suspend vaccination for 18 to 44 age groups from tomorrow

May 13, 2021

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has announced that it would temporarily suspend anti-COVID vaccination for people aged 18 to 44 from tomorrow (May 14).

“This order will be applicable for COVID vaccination at all Government COVID vaccination centres in the State,” a note issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare yesterday read. This includes beneficiaries who have already obtained an appointment as well.

It added that the State Government had decided to use the available stock of vaccines to inoculate persons aged 45 and above, waiting for their second dose. “The State Government has decided that the vaccine procured directly by the State for vaccination of persons between 18 – 44 years will be utilised for vaccination of beneficiaries who are due for the second dose. Therefore, all vaccines available with the State Government (supplied by Government of India and procured directly by the State) will be utilised for vaccination of beneficiaries due for the second dose,” the note mentioned.

It may be recalled here that Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar had on April 30 appealed to people to refrain from visiting vaccination centres from May 1, hinting that the State had no stocks, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa symbolically flagged off the fourth phase of vaccination for the 18-44 age group on May 1.

Subsequently, Dr. Sudhakar announced on May 9 that the drive would begin in all Government centres from May 10. The demand for vaccination has been high in this age group with 74,105 beneficiaries taking the jab in the last three days.

As per data shared by the Karnataka Health Department, a total of 1.08 crore doses of vaccine has been administered in the State so far, since Jan 16. Of these, over 85.88 lakh were first doses while 22.93 were second doses administered across age and priority groups so far. There are about 3.26 crore people in the State in 18-44 groups with a requirement of 6.52 crore doses of the vaccine for complete inoculation.