From 1,500 patients to just 50, K.R. Hospital looks deserted

April 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The K.R. Hospital in city, one of the largest in the State, which was buzzing with patients, their attendants, doctors and staff throughout the day before the outbreak of COVID-19, now wears a deserted look, with hardly a few patients. The Hospital has put up a notice board at its entrance which asks the patients not to visit the hospital except for medical emergencies.

According to Medical Superintendent Dr. Nanjundaswamy, all surgeries, barring emergency operations and surgical procedures have been stopped after COVID-19 Ward was set up in the Hospital a couple of weeks ago. Even though positive patients have been shifted to the COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road, surgeries at K.R. Hospital continue to be suspended for now.

Also, the OPD (Out Patient Department) too has been temporarily closed and only serious cases are being attended as the Hospital has deputed most of its doctors, para-medical staff and PG students to the COVID-19 Hospital.

Dr. Nanjundaswamy said that there were only 50 inpatients right now at the Hospital, which has 1,050 beds. On an average, there will be over 1,500 patients daily and sometimes in the absence of beds, patients are made to sleep on the floor.

Over 95 percent of regular medical faculty and para-medical personnel are on duty and most of them are attending work at the COVID-19 Hospital. However, there is a significant drop in the attendance of outsourced workers which can be attributed to certain factors such as lockdown and non-availability of public transport.

On the preventive and safety measures at the K.R. Hospital, Dr. Nanjundaswamy said that a disinfection tunnel has been installed at the entrance of the Hospital and all staff, patients, their attendants and public are required to compulsorily pass through this tunnel. Also, all the personnel have been provided face masks, gloves and sanitisers.

