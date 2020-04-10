MP allays fears of Tobacco growers
News

MP allays fears of Tobacco growers

April 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the tobacco auction markets at Periyapatna and Hunsur shut down due to lockdown, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that the tobacco growers would not be let down and their produce will be purchased once the lockdown ends.

Speaking to presspersons at Jaladarshini Guest House here this morning, Simha allayed fears of the farmers who are a worried lot with 2.5 million kgs of tobacco left unsold in Periyapatna taluk alone.

Pointing out that Hunsur, Periyapatna, H.D. Kote, K.R. Nagar taluks in Mysuru district and Arakalgud taluk in Hassan district constitute the tobacco growing belt of the state, he said that the Tobacco auction season usually commences in the month of September and concludes in March the  following year. 

But due to COVID-19 pandemic, the auction market had to be closed following the lockdown,  with Periyapatna bearing the brunt of the closure as 2.5 million kgs remaining unauctioned, he said.

But the farmers need not  get disheartened as the auction market will reopen once the lockdown ends, he said and appealed the farmers to resume tobacco farming as Mysuru district has received good rainfall in the past few days.

Tobacco Board officials Manjunath and Sai were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching