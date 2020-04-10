MP allays fears of Tobacco growers

April 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the tobacco auction markets at Periyapatna and Hunsur shut down due to lockdown, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that the tobacco growers would not be let down and their produce will be purchased once the lockdown ends.

Speaking to presspersons at Jaladarshini Guest House here this morning, Simha allayed fears of the farmers who are a worried lot with 2.5 million kgs of tobacco left unsold in Periyapatna taluk alone.

Pointing out that Hunsur, Periyapatna, H.D. Kote, K.R. Nagar taluks in Mysuru district and Arakalgud taluk in Hassan district constitute the tobacco growing belt of the state, he said that the Tobacco auction season usually commences in the month of September and concludes in March the following year.

But due to COVID-19 pandemic, the auction market had to be closed following the lockdown, with Periyapatna bearing the brunt of the closure as 2.5 million kgs remaining unauctioned, he said.

But the farmers need not get disheartened as the auction market will reopen once the lockdown ends, he said and appealed the farmers to resume tobacco farming as Mysuru district has received good rainfall in the past few days.

Tobacco Board officials Manjunath and Sai were present.