From Oct. 1, theatres to open to 100 percent capacity: CM
Coronavirus Update, News

From Oct. 1, theatres to open to 100 percent capacity: CM

September 25, 2021

State Government to announce separate guidelines for Dasara

Bengaluru:  Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai yesterday said that cinema theatres will be allowed to open to 100 percent capacity from Oct. 1 in districts where COVID Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is less than one percent. TPR refers to the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 for every 100 people tested.

Cinema theatres with 50 percent capacity will be allowed in districts where the positivity rate is less than two percent, he told reporters after a review of the COVID pandemic situation. However, cinema theatres will not be allowed to open in districts registering more than two percent positivity, the CM said.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said that the Government is concerned about the plight of the theatre owners and exhibitors as they are suffering huge losses due to COVID-19 restrictions. The film industry too suffered financial setbacks.

Dr. Sudhakar further stated that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Karnataka has been on a decline. “We are seeing 600 to 800 COVID-19 positive cases per day in the State on an average. The positivity rate has been less than one percent. The number of deaths has also been reduced. The State Government is allowing activities in districts where there is less than two percent of COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate (TPR).

Dr. Sudhakar said that multiple delegations from the film industry and the Film Producers Associations have met him and have been demanding to allow the full house shows. Pubs also will be allowed to function, under the same guidelines drafted for cinema theatres, from Oct. 3, the CM said.

READ ALSO  Home Minister instructs Cops to check vehicles for drugs on Highways

However, people will be allowed inside the pubs only if they have taken at least one jab of COVID vaccine, Bommai said. Night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am as imposed before, he said, adding that the State Government would announce separate guidelines for Dasara festival.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching