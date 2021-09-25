Exhibitors welcome move; but checking vaccination status impractical

September 25, 2021

Mysuru: Reacting to the State Government allowing cinemas to open to 100 percent capacity, M.R. Rajaram, Vice-President, Karnataka Film Exhibitors’ Federation, has welcomed the move. “At last, the Government has heard our desperate pleas and we are the last sector to be given relief though the Government has permitted all other activities. We are optimistic,” he told Star of Mysore this morning.

The Government has to decide on not imposing another lockdown as people have started living with COVID and they know that now the only way to prevent the killer pandemic is through vaccination and this has been proved beyond doubt that people trust vaccines more than lockdowns. “Despite the initial smear campaigns against vaccines, people have realised what is fact and what is myth. The Government must focus on 100 percent vaccination and allow both free and paid vaccine systems,” he added.

Rajaram, who owns Gayathri Talkies, said that they would provide automated sanitisers in theatres and also indulge in surface sanitisation after the shows. “DRDO has invented surface sanitising tablets that would stay effective till 12 hours if dissolved in water and sprayed. But it is impractical for us to insist on a vaccination certificate while issuing tickets or while patrons enter the movie hall,” he noted.

“How can we check every person coming to watch a film on whether he or she is fully or partially vaccinated? We neither have the authority nor the resources to check vaccination certificates. This is impractical. See the Government — with all its infrastructure, facilities and also people — is not able to check vaccinated status at key locations and even at Government Offices. How can the Government expect us to do the same? We are ready to comply with all the SOPs that are within the permissible levels but checking the vaccination status of movie buffs is not practical,” Rajaram added.