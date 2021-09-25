Best Legislator Award to BSY

September 25, 2021

Mysuru District Minister greets former CM

Mysuru: Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar has greeted former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is an MLA from Shikaripura in Shivamogga, for being honoured with the Best Legislator Award during the Legislature Session that concluded in Bengaluru yesterday.

In a press statement, Somashekar said that BSY, who is a born fighter, functioned as a mentor to junior Legislators during the just concluded Assembly Session. It is delightful to note that BSY received the first Legislator Award and it is an honour to the veteran leader for his valuable service to the people and as well as the State Legislature.

BSY, an eight-time MLA from Shikaripura, became the Chief Minister four times. He had emerged as a farmer leader and taken part in many agitations as an Opposition Leader earlier, he said adding that the former CM truly deserved the honour.