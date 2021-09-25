18 from State, including two from Mysuru pass UPSC exam

September 25, 2021

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the results of Civil Services Exam-2020, according to which 836 candidates from across the country have been successful in clearing the exam.

Out of the 836 candidates, 18 are from Karnataka, including two from Mysuru.

K.J. Akshay Simha, a native of Mandya, is the State topper by securing the 77th rank in All India ranking. Simha, who studied in Bengaluru, trained at Insights IAS Academy in Bengaluru.

K.M. Priyanka and Nishchay Prasad, both of Mysuru, have bagged 121st and 130th rank respectively.

A resident of Ramakrishnanagar in Mysuru, Nischay Prasad did his schooling at Ideal Jawa Rotary School, studied PUC at Marimallappa PU College, passing out with distinction and completed his Engineering (Bio- Technology) at SJCE, Mysuru.

Nischay Prasad said that he completed his Engineering in 2019 and started preparing for Civil Services exam in right earnest. Pointing out that he prepared a time-table for himself for clearing the UPSC exam, he said that he did not attend any coaching classes and studied himself. But he attended may mock exams and mock interviews, which helped him in clearing the exam, he said and added that students must set themselves goals in their career and give their best for achieving the set goals.

Pramod Aradhya of Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district has bagged the 601st rank in Civil Services. Pramod, a native of Halladamadahlli in Gundlupet taluk, has been selected for Civil Services in his third attempt, it is learnt.

Of the 836 successful candidates, 180 have been selected for IAS (Indian Administrative Service), 200 for IPS (Indian Police Service), 36 for IFS (Indian Foreign Service), 302 for Central Services-Group A and 118 for Central Services Group-B posts.

Meanwhile, the UPSC in a press release, said that the list of successful candidates along with the marks list will be published in the UPSC website in 15 days.