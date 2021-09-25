Dr. Mathoorji’s bust unveiled at BVB Mysuru

September 25, 2021

Mysuru: The bust of late Dr. Mathoor Krishnamurthy, former Director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Bangalore, was unveiled at BVB premises in Vijayanagar 1st Stage here this morning by K.B. Ganapathy, Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Chairman of BVB Mysuru Kendra.

Speaking on the occasion, K.B. Ganapathy said that Mathoorji, who was a man with a purpose, vision, mission and foresight, established BVB in Mysuru.

Pointing out that Mathoorji, an iconic Sanskrit Scholar and a writer, was also instrumental in setting up BVB in London, he said that BVB Mysuru Kendra initially functioned from Mahajana College in Jayalakshmipuram, before moving to its own premises in Vijayanagar.

Recalling that he was a member of BVB right from the beginning, Ganapathy said: “I studied at BVB, Bombay and as such have a sentimental bonding with the Institution. Mathoorji came to Mysuru along with N. Ramanuja to set up BVB. Mathoorji shares a mother-son, guru-shishya and country-citizen relationship with BVB. An inspirational character that he was, Mathoorji encouraged all of us to establish BVB in Mysuru, which stands today as one of the prominent educational institutions of the city.” He further said that Mathoorji’s scholarly discourses still remains afresh in the minds of people of the city.

About Mathoorji

Dr. Mathoor Krishnamurthy, who was popularly known as Mathoorji for his scholarly discourses on Hindu epics, was born in 1929. A Sanskrit scholar and a versatile writer, he had widely studied great epics such as Ramayana and Mahabharata. Serving as a Director of BVB at Bombay, he was credited with establishing BVB at London in UK. He was awarded Padma Shri in 2009 in recognition of his services to Literature. He was conferred a Hon. Doctorate from Shivamogga-based Kuvempu University in 2004. He passed away in 2011.

BVB Mysuru Hon. Secretary P.S. Ganapathy, Hon. Treasurer Dr. A.T. Bhashyam, Administrative Officer Sudhindra Raj, Committee Members Wg. Cdr (retd.) S.C. Balasubramanyam, B. Yogeesh, K.M. Harish, K. Krishnegowda, T.S. Gangadhar and S.A. Thimmaiah, BVB School Principal Vijaya Narasimham and others were present.