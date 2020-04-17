Frontline heroes: MCC’s Abhaya teams battle against Coronavirus

April 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As Mysuru fights the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it is increasingly clear that the worst is not over yet. Once again, the prolonged period of crisis will shine the light on our capacity to resist the spread of the killer epidemic.

Apart from the elite administrative and law enforcement bureaucracy of IAS and IPS, Mysuru is uniquely positioned to deploy local level self-governing bodies to address the challenges. Like the use of Abhaya Team of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

There are three Abhaya teams working in shifts round-the-clock in city and in all, there are 54 members. The Abhaya team was constituted eight years back primarily to attend to rain damages and flood-related complaints.

They were on the job only in monsoon and the team was formed from able-bodied men from the huge team of Pourakarmikas and sanitation workers. Initially, only one group used to function as Abhaya team and now there are three Abhaya groups donning different roles under different circumstances.

Now with COVID-19, the role of Abhaya teams is to help the District Administration and the Police to enforce lockdown and carry out tasks at K.R. Hospital, COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road, city markets and also public places.

As hundreds of people are in home quarantine, the Abhaya team members carry out disinfectant spraying in the areas and also help the District Administration in delivering essential supplies to quarantined homes.

They also contribute in critical task such as maintaining cleanliness in the designated COVID-19 Hospital, disposal of waste generated there and also disposing of used Personal Protective Equipment.

Hundreds of homeless and migrant labourers have been housed at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry and the Abhaya team members also take care of their food and sanitation needs. The services of Abhaya teams are utilised by the Mysuru City Corporation, District Administration and the Health Department. MCC senior Health Officer Dr. Jayanth and Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraju are in-charge of Abhaya teams.