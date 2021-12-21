Full-fledged Maternity Care at SMT Hospital

A boon for women from Lakshmipuram, Vidyaranyapuram and Ashokapuram
[Pics. by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav]
The Seth Mohandas Tulsidas (SMT) Hospital that was built and inaugurated to exclusively treat COVID-infected pregnant women is now functioning normally with a steady stream of visitors.
The opening of the hospital to mothers and children has considerably reduced the burden of Cheluvamba Hospital in city and Lakshmidevamma Shankarashetty Maternity Hospital at Jayalakshmipuram that have been taking the load of patients till now.
The Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Maternity Hospital was inaugurated on July 9, 1949 by the then Maharaja of Mysore Jayachamaraja Wadiyar. The hospital completed 69 years in 2018 and now it has completed 71 years. As the structure was dilapidated, very rarely people used to visit the hospital after 2010.
A new hospital was built from the funds sanctioned by the Central Government under the National Health Mission. In all, Rs. 16.50 crore has been spent on constructing the building and Rs. 3.50 crore has been reserved to buy equipment, beds and furniture. It was converted as COVID Health Centre due to spiralling Coronavirus cases in Mysuru and the pressing need for providing medical care to patients within the existing infrastructure.
The Hospital was readied and operationalised by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), District Administration (Health Department) along with Cauvery Heart and Multi- Speciality Hospital.
Now with COVID cases negligible, the Hospital has reopened to both outpatients and in-patients. Minor surgeries and intervention procedures are being carried out with the equipment from the old Hospital that was demolished to make way for the new hospital and Caesarean sections are being undertaken.
Every day, over 30 to 40 patients are admitted to the Cheluvamba Hospital and now as the SMT Hospital has been freed from COVID patients, some of the mothers and children are preferring the SMT Hospital for treatment. Women from Lakshmipuram, Vidyaranyapuram, Ashokapuram and surrounding areas are benefited from this Hospital.
The earlier SMT Hospital was just 30 beds and the new hospital has 100 beds with all of them oxygenated. Except for specialised ICU treatment, all other treatment options are available and funds are awaited to purchase more equipment to convert it into a bigger and a speciality maternity hospital.
At present, over 20 healthcare staff including doctors have been deputed at SMT Hospital and there is a need of 30 more personnel who will be recruited in phases, said District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad. There are separate sections for labour, Caesarean, pregnant women and neonatal mothers and 15 to 20 patients are availing treatment on a daily average, he added.
Hospitals of this nature require medical equipment more than what you see above. The building cost is very modest. This hospital served women in the nearby areas for decades.
Now money is the king, and hospitals which churn out profits are springing every where in Mysuru. These days, Mysuru has dozens of private hospitals and clinics, where those with ill-gotten money from all kinds of corrupt practices get treatment, as they are using some one else’s money.
This is a government hospital and hence receiving a paltry sum of money for equipment.
We see now India aping USA in regards to medical care, which is in the private sector, so that like in USA the poor are neglected. Meanwhile the private hospitals and clinics where politicians have shares and links, fleece patients, leaving them in bankrupt state, and without treating their ailments well.
This is the sorry state of India, 70+ years after independence.
When Siddaramiah, the ex-CM had to visit his son who was taken ill in Belgium a few years ago, he was treated in a government hospital there. Siddu demanded transfer to a private hospital, but was told, that Belgium’s private hospitals were not as good as the excellent government hospitals, which were very well equipped, and patients pay nothing to get treatment, as healthcare in Europe, unlike in USA and India was (is) considered as an essential human right for citizens and hence is available free for them. That is civilisation at its best.