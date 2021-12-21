Full-fledged Maternity Care at SMT Hospital

December 21, 2021

A boon for women from Lakshmipuram, Vidyaranyapuram and Ashokapuram

[Pics. by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav]

The Seth Mohandas Tulsidas (SMT) Hospital that was built and inaugurated to exclusively treat COVID-infected pregnant women is now functioning normally with a steady stream of visitors.

The opening of the hospital to mothers and children has considerably reduced the burden of Cheluvamba Hospital in city and Lakshmidevamma Shankarashetty Maternity Hospital at Jayalakshmipuram that have been taking the load of patients till now.

Picture right shows patients at the registration counter.

The Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Maternity Hospital was inaugurated on July 9, 1949 by the then Maharaja of Mysore Jayachamaraja Wadiyar. The hospital completed 69 years in 2018 and now it has completed 71 years. As the structure was dilapidated, very rarely people used to visit the hospital after 2010.

A new hospital was built from the funds sanctioned by the Central Government under the National Health Mission. In all, Rs. 16.50 crore has been spent on constructing the building and Rs. 3.50 crore has been reserved to buy equipment, beds and furniture. It was converted as COVID Health Centre due to spiralling Coronavirus cases in Mysuru and the pressing need for providing medical care to patients within the existing infrastructure.

Patients waiting for their turn to meet the doctors after registration.

The Hospital was readied and operationalised by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), District Administration (Health Department) along with Cauvery Heart and Multi- Speciality Hospital.

Now with COVID cases negligible, the Hospital has reopened to both outpatients and in-patients. Minor surgeries and intervention procedures are being carried out with the equipment from the old Hospital that was demolished to make way for the new hospital and Caesarean sections are being undertaken.

Obstetrician & Gynaecologist Dr. N. Kumuda attending to a patient at the SMT Hospital.

Every day, over 30 to 40 patients are admitted to the Cheluvamba Hospital and now as the SMT Hospital has been freed from COVID patients, some of the mothers and children are preferring the SMT Hospital for treatment. Women from Lakshmipuram, Vidyaranyapuram, Ashokapuram and surrounding areas are benefited from this Hospital.

The earlier SMT Hospital was just 30 beds and the new hospital has 100 beds with all of them oxygenated. Except for specialised ICU treatment, all other treatment options are available and funds are awaited to purchase more equipment to convert it into a bigger and a speciality maternity hospital.

Picture shows a nurse monitoring the patient vitals before sending her to the doctor.

At present, over 20 healthcare staff including doctors have been deputed at SMT Hospital and there is a need of 30 more personnel who will be recruited in phases, said District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad. There are separate sections for labour, Caesarean, pregnant women and neonatal mothers and 15 to 20 patients are availing treatment on a daily average, he added.