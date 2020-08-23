Full-fledged Regional Passport Office needed in Mysuru City

August 23, 2020

Sir,

The Consular and Passport Division of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Posts have launched a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in Mysuru.

The POPSK located at Metagalli Post Office processes online passport applications but only for 40 applicants and only under the normal category.

POPSK is a very beneficial move at Mysuru for the applicants intending to either apply for a fresh passport or renew the existing passport. It otherwise has no facility to avail Tatkal appointments and thus an applicant seeking Tatkal passport is only compelled to travel to Passport Seva Kendras at Bengaluru only located either in Lalbagh or Marathalli.

There is now an urgent need to establish a full-fledged additional Regional Passport Office in Mysuru City only to serve the residents of Mysuru and neighbouring districts of Kodagu, Mandya, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar. Of late, Mysuru is witnessing a surge in the number of fresh applications both under the Normal and Tatkal category.

The applicants from Mysuru city and surrounding areas will benefit from a full-fledged Passport Office established at Myuru that will also facilitate in disposing-off passport application requests in a time-bound manner including processing Tatkal appointments.

Hence, the Consular, Passport, and Visa Division under the aegis of Ministry of External Affairs, along with the Regional Passport Office in Bengaluru, is requested to look into establishing a full-fledged additional Regional Passport Office at Mysuru also.

– Varun Dambal, Bengaluru, 20.8.2020

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]