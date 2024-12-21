‘Future Model of India Fashion Show’ at Dasara Expo

December 21, 2024

Mysuru: Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) in association with Thibba’s Group Modelling Academy has organised ‘Future Model of India Fashion Show’ on Dec. 28 at 5.30 pm at its P. Kalingarao auditorium in the city.

Addressing a press meet recently, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan said, the Dasara exhibition that was inaugurated on Oct. 3 will be concluding on Dec. 31. In the last two-and-half months, over 15 lakh footfalls were received at the expo, who have shared positive reviews in the visitors book.

When the exhibition was inaugurated, various Sub-Committees were formed, with local artistes being given preference through Cultural Sub-Committee. Accordingly, Thibba’s Group is also provided an opportunity, considering their track record of several years by organising fashion shows, portraying Indian tradition.

The process of selecting models for the upcoming Fashion Show is being conducted in different stages and finally 100 models will be walking the ramp in this State-level event. The competition will be conducted in different age groups, from two years to 65 years, he said.

The highlight of the fashion show will be a visually challenged woman, a bank professional, who will be walking the ramp.

The winners will be given prizes, trophy, certificate and crown. The show is being organised with the intent of introducing new faces to the fashion industry.

For registration and details, contact Mob: 98806-47392.

KEA CEO K. Rudresh, Founder of Thibba’s Group Modelling Academy D.C. Nagesh and Managing Director I.D. Shivani were present.