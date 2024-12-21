Youths’ role essential in prevention, detection of crime: City Top Cop

December 21, 2024

Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has said, the role of youths is pivotal in the prevention and detection of crime.

She was addressing the gathering of students after inaugurating a workshop on legal awareness organised as part of Crime Prevention Month at M. Govindarao Memorial Hall of GSSS Institute of Engineering & Technology (GSSSIETW) on KRS Road in city recently.

“If any crime is happening, you shouldn’t vacate the spot either for being not party to it or due to fear. If the situation warrants, respond or else inform the Police. Instead of detecting the crime, it would be better to prevent it. Co-operation of general public, especially youngsters holds the key in prevention and detection of crime and they should co-operate with Police in this regard,” appealed the City Top Cop.

Pointing at the students, Latkar said, after graduating as engineers, you may take up jobs, but awareness about personal safety is a must, along with current affairs. Laws related to children, women and seniors is strong. If one holds a woman by her hand, without permission, it may amount to crime. Hence, the girl students must have knowledge about laws, she said.

Latkar also spoke about Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences

Act (POCSO) among others.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, ACP (Vijayanagar Sub-Division) H.S. Gajendra Prasad, Advocate Savanth, Metagalli Police Inspector Diwakar, Hebbal Police Inspector A. Mallesh, Vijayanagar Police Inspector Suresh Kumar, GSSS Administrative Officer Anupama B. Pandit, CEO R.K. Bharath, GSSSIETW Principal Dr. M. Shivakumar were present.