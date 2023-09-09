G20 Summit: 7-tier security cordon around venue, hotels

September 9, 2023

New Delhi: New Delhi is hosting the G20 Summit with an unparalleled security operation that envelops the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Complex in Pragati Maidan. This venue has been transformed into a fortress, boasting an unprecedented seven-tier security cordon, manned by various security forces, including the Delhi Police, the National Security Guard (NSG), and the Indian Army.

Approximately 10,000 security personnel, including commandos, form the extensive cordon. They are augmented by teams overseeing hundreds of CCTV cameras and equipped with sophisticated gear to counter any potential threats.

This security arrangement is structured as a seven-layered defence system, with the Delhi Police commandos forming the first layer and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) constituting the seventh layer, prepared to handle chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

In addition to this comprehensive security approach, five safe houses have been strategically placed within the ITPO complex, designed to withstand missile attacks and other potential threats. These sanctuaries will serve as shelters for VVIP foreign guests.

Furthermore, a helipad has been constructed on the campus for the swift airlift of both Indian and foreign dignitaries in case of contingencies. The Special Protection Group (SPG) will oversee the safety and security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rigorous security screenings

Delegates will undergo rigorous security screenings at their respective hotels before proceeding to the main venue. Their vehicles will be directed to designated arrival areas, where they will be greeted by hosts and security personnel. Secure parking slots have also been designated to ensure a smooth and secure entry process.

Three control rooms have been set up at the main venue, ensuring seamless coordination and communication. If one control room becomes compromised, the other two will seamlessly take over, and in the unlikely event of all three being under attack, the central control and command room at the Delhi Police headquarters will assume control.

The ITPO Complex has been under the control of the Delhi Police since India’s Independence Day celebrations on Aug. 15. Thorough scans and regular sanitisation of the complex, including tunnels, drainage systems, sewer lines, and buildings, have been conducted.

High-rise buildings, residences and other structures around the main summit venue have been thoroughly examined. Trained snipers will be positioned on various high-rise buildings, including the Supreme Court of India, to monitor suspicious activities and movements.

Three-layer security for Biden

US President Joe Biden has been accorded extensive security measures, including a three-layer security arrangement. His delegation will stay at the ITC Maurya Sheraton Hotel, where staff members have undergone background checks, and special access cards have been issued for those visiting the 14th Floor, where President Biden will stay.

A dedicated lift has been installed for access to the floor, and around 400 rooms have been booked at the hotel. During his visit, President Biden will travel in ‘The Beast,’ the US Presidential Cadillac, flown to India from the US aboard a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, a large military transport aircraft.

This heavily armoured and bulletproof vehicle, considered one of the world’s safest, will be under the constant guard of the United States Secret Service.