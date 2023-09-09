Delegates to enjoy taste of India

September 9, 2023

Desi delights, fusion food, millets on the menu

New Delhi: Delhi is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable experience for visiting dignitaries.

Beyond the splendid decorations adorning the capital, the G20 summit boasts an array of attractions, including a craft market featuring artistry from every corner of India. However, one aspect that’s sure to tantalise the senses and leave a lasting impression is the special Indian menu curated for the event.

What sets this G20 culinary journey apart is its emphasis on vegetarian fare, celebrating the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine with a focus on utilising coarse grains, locally sourced vegetables, and fruits.

But the pièce de résistance is the showcase of regional delicacies, each offering a unique taste and flavour representing various Indian States. Here’s a sneak peek into what awaits the guests, including a tour of our beloved desi street foods.

Attendees of the G20 summit will savour dishes from across India. The menu includes Bihar’s famous litti chokha, the traditional Rajasthani dal bati churma, Punjabi tadka dal and iconic South Indian favourites like uttapam and idli. For dessert, there’s Bengali rasgulla, South Indian masala dosa and sweet jalebi.

Indian street food is renowned worldwide and the guests will get a taste of its vibrancy. The delectable street food options range from golgappa, dahi bhalla, samosa, bhelpuri, vada pav, to the ever-popular chatpati chaat. And there are even more fusion delights waiting to be explored.

This year, millets take centre stage as the world celebrates the International Year of Millets. Hence, the Summit’s culinary spread will feature samosas, parathas, kheer and halwa, all crafted from this nutritious grain.

Sumptuous all-vegetarian meals include over 100 traditional and local delicacies like grilled vegetable salad, chickpea sundal, roasted almond and vegetable broth, paneer lababdar (Uttar Pradesh dish), potato lyonnaise, subz korma (Andhra Pradesh dish), kaju matar makhana, penne in arrabiata sauce, lentil jawar dal tadka (Uttar Pradesh dish), pyaz jeera ki pulao (Punjabi dish), tandoori roti, butter naan, kulcha, cucumber raita, tamarind and date chutney, mix pickle, and plain curd.

Desserts include kuttu malpua (Uttar Pradesh special), kesar pista rasmalai (Odisha special), warm walnut and ginger pudding, strawberry ice cream and black currant ice cream. Other dishes include ragi idli, millet pancakes, lamb and little millet soup, palm heart, cherry tomatoes, pearl millet and mixed mesclun, murgh, badam and amaranth korma, millet nargisi kofta, caramelised onion and cumin millet pulao, wild rice and pearl millet mousse, orange quinoa and little millet kheer.

The Taj Mahal, New Delhi, has been a favourite among the diplomatic community, and for G20 guests, Chef Arun Sundararaj has curated a menu with a special emphasis on millets, combining them creatively across three meals.

Ensuring the highest standards of hygiene, the Delhi Government’s Department of Food Safety has deployed officers to inspect and monitor food preparations. Over 18 food safety officers are collecting raw samples of ingredients to ensure the utmost quality.

Stringent checks on kitchen cleanliness and staff hygiene are also part of the rigorous safety measures. None of the food items will be prepared or served without undergoing lab tests, ensuring the utmost safety for all guests.