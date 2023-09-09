632 killed as devastating quake strikes Morocco

September 9, 2023

Rabat: A devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck central Morocco late on Friday, resulting in tragic loss of lives. The earthquake has claimed the lives of at least 632 people, with dozens more sustaining injuries.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry confirmed the grim toll early on Saturday, reporting that 632 individuals had tragically lost their lives in provinces near the epicentre. Additionally, around 300 injured individuals were transported to hospitals. Most of the damage occurred in rural areas rather than urban centres, and the authorities are still assessing the full extent of the destruction.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the earthquake’s victims, stating on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter): “I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic moment, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope for a swift recovery for the injured. India stands ready to provide all possible assistance to Morocco during this challenging time.”

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake initially registered at a magnitude of 6.8 when it struck at 11:11 pm (2211 GMT), with the tremors lasting several seconds. Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale.

The USGS also reported a magnitude-4.9 aftershock approximately 19 minutes later. Discrepancies in early measurements are not unusual, but either reading would represent one of the strongest earthquakes in Morocco in recent years. Although earthquakes are infrequent in North Africa, a magnitude 5.8 quake near Agadir in 1960 resulted in thousands of fatalities.

The earthquake’s epicentre was situated high in the Atlas Mountains, approximately 70 kilometres (43.5 miles) south of Marrakech. It was close to Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa, and the popular Moroccan ski resort of Oukaimeden. The USGS reported that the epicentre was 18 kilometres (11 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface, while Morocco’s seismic agency estimated it at 8 kilometres (5 miles) deep.

As of early Saturday, Moroccan authorities, including the official news agency MAP, had not yet released detailed information about casualties or damages. Typically, Government officials utilise the agency to disseminate important information.

The earthquake’s impact was felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria, according to reports from the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere and Algeria’s Civil Defene agency, which manages emergency responses.