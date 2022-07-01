Earthquake Monitoring Centre comes up at Chembu village, North Kodagu

July 1, 2022

Madikeri: After the third earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter Scale shook parts of Madikeri Taluk and the areas bordering Dakshina Kannada at 7.45 am on June 28, a team from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) from Bengaluru inspected the district to study the tremor patterns and have established an Earthquake Monitoring Sub-Centre at Chembu Government High School in Chembu village of Paraje Gram Panchayat in North Kodagu. Chembu village, which borders Dakshina Kannada district, experienced two earthquakes recently.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre team from Bengaluru, who have stayed put in Kodagu to study tremor patterns.

KSNDMC Junior Scientific Officer Dr. Ramesh said that an Earthquake Monitoring Sub-Centre has been established temporarily at the Chembu Government School as Chembu village has all the required facility to establish the Sub-Centre. The Earthquake Monitoring Sub-Centre has been equipped with broadband Seismometer, Accelerometer, Digitiser, GPS and other accessories, Dr. Ramesh said and added that the temporary monitoring centre will collect information regarding quakes in the region and relay the information to the District Administration frequently.