No stock of COVID vaccine 2nd dose for children

July 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Children between 12 to 15 years, who have been administered with the first dose of COVID -19 vaccine about a month ago have to wait for their 2nd dose of the vaccine as there is no stock of it as of now.

“My daughter is studying in the 7th standard at a private school and as per the Government instruction, she has been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine more than a month ago. Now, we are receiving messages from the Health Department to get her administered with the 2nd dose. But when we went to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at T.K. Layout and enquired about the 2nd dose, they said that the vaccine 2nd dose for children between 12 and 15 years is out of stock and they would inform us as soon as the stocks arrive,” said a parent from Ramakrishnanagar ‘I’ Block.

The parent also said that the health staff at the PHC asked us to have patience as the vaccine would be administered at the school itself. “We enquired about the 2nd dose of COVID Vaccine for two to three more times, but it is still not available. Children, who have taken the first dose, are now facing problems to take the second dose as it is not available,” the parent said.

Meanwhile, an officer at the Health Department told SOM that COVID Vaccine for children between 12 and 18 years is being given in their respective schools in the presence of Department of Public Instruction staff. The second dose of the vaccine will be available in a few days, the officer added.

“Students between 12-15 years and 16-18 years have been administered with the first dose and about 82 percent of the students have been administered with the second dose. The remaining students will be administered with the 2nd dose in a few days and parents have to co-operate till then.” — Ramachandra Raje Urs, DDPI, Mysuru